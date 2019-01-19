Opposition rally: India is facing big challenge after 70 years, says Farooq Abdullah

Addressing the gathering in the United India rally in West Bengal's Kolkata, former Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said, "India is facing a huge challenge after 70 years. People are being divided and Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are being separated. I want to urge the political leaders that we all need to be together and have to commit that we need to give sacrifice. When everyone will give sacrifice then only the nation will be saved."