Opposition rally: I am shameful that PM Modi follows abusive people on Twitter, says Kejriwal

Several opposition leaders gathered at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'United India' rally in Kolkata to target Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today social media users abuse women and it is shameful that our country's Prime Minister follows them". "Muslim people are suffering and Dalits are being attacked in this regime", he added. The rally has been dubbed as a pre-cursor of grand alliance of opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders are present at the rally.