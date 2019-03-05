Opposition is raising questions on the bravery of army: Shivraj Chouhan

Addressing a massive rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress and opposition for raising doubts over the surgical air strike in Balakot. He said, "At one hand we have Narendra Modi, who is taking India to a new high. On the other we have this group of thieves who want proof even in the war against terror. They are raising questions on the bravery of army." He also took a dig at Kamal Nath led state government over not fulfilling the promises made in the elections.