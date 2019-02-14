Opposition parties might fight among themselves on seat distribution: CPI-M General Secretary Hannan Mollah
While speaking to ANI on opposition parties' seat distribution issue, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Hannan Mollah said, "It's difficult to distribute seats amongst so many parties. Opposition parties might fight among themselves. I don't think they will be able to make common minimum program and fight together. Communist parties won't be able to stay in this alliance."