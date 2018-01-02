Opposition parties insist on Select Committee for Triple Talaq bill

After the crucial Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill seeking to criminalise instant divorce is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The opposition criticised the government of not deliberating on the bill while insisting on referring it to the Select Committee. Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon criticised the NDA government of portraying itself as a messiah (saviour) of the people and said the party is against criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the bill should be referred to the Select Committee. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge opined that the NDA-led government is promoting the bill for the sake of politics while it does not believe in deliberating in a democracy. Communist Party of India leader D. Raja also echoed the same by saying the government is bypassing the Committee system and it should have referred the bill to the Select Committee for closer scrutiny. The bill made triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The opposition voted in favour of the bill, but with caveats.