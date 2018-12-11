Opposition parties will form alliance and beat BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Yadav

The stage is all set for the biggest showdown before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana assembly elections are taking place today. Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader and senior politician Sharad Yadav said, "All kind of misdeed took place under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP have put in a lot of efforts for winning this election as they have published lot of advertisements and spent money at massive level. They tried their best but failed at the end". "In all three states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh people were ready to vote against them. The entire nation waited for almost four years but they haven't fulfilled a single promise which they made, be it the matter of farmers, unemployment for youth or Ganga cleaning project etc.", he added. "They should better wait for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. I consider that BJP will keep on waiting for long and long and at a massive level all opposition parties will together beat them in the coming elections", he further stated.