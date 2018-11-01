Opposition must unite to defend democracy and future of country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Thursday. Briefing media after meeting Naidu, Gandhi said, "We had a very good meeting. The gist was that we have to defend democracy, institutions and future of the country. So we are coming together and work together and all opposition forces are going to work together to defend India, institutions and democracy. It is critical that opposition forces get together and provide vision to the country."