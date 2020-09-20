Opposition misleading farmers for their political gain: Anil Vij on agriculture reform Bills

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the Opposition parties have misled farmers for their political gain with respect to the Bills on agriculture sector reforms.

"Opposition parties have misled farmers for their own political gains. These Bills are in favour of farmers. The Prime Minister has assured farmers of MSP. Farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere," Vij told ANI.

When asked about farmers' protests and blocking of roads, the Haryana Minister said, "During this pandemic, blocking roads in protest is not correct, it is like creating a hindrance."

"Any protest march from Punjab will not be allowed to enter the Haryana border. As far as our State's farmers are concerned we have appealed to them that protests should take place keeping in view the time. As a pandemic has spread in the country people can protest, give speeches but should not block roads," he added.

Earlier in the day, workers of Punjab Youth Congress and farmers arrived at Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Zirakpur in Punjab to take part in a tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi, against Bills on the agriculture sector.

Earlier today, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two two agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha.

These Bills are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements. (ANI)