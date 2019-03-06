Opposition leaders unconvinced about IAF's air strike must go to Pakistan to verify: Subramanian Swamy

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Opposition leaders as 'poster boys of Pakistan', Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader Subramanian Swamy supported PM Modi and said that the opposition leaders, who are unconvinced with the air strike conducted by India Air Force(IAF) must go to Pakistan and collect information from there. He further added that the Opposition leaders will be welcomed by Pakistan and if they like it there, they must stay as volunteers of India. Swamy stated, "In the whole world, no government has ever released detailed information about such operations and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that America released details about Osama Bin Laden's death is a complete lie. America never released complete details about how Laden was killed."