Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi

BJP leader Sushil Modi [Photo/ANI]

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of being engaged in spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination.

"Some members of the opposition are engaged in spreading misinformation as regards vaccination. Nobody should be successful in such efforts of propaganda against COVID vaccine," Modi said at a party meeting convened here.

"We should be able to remove this false perception. I urge the media not to give priority to such news," he added.

The central government had on Saturday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

A PMO release said that priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers estimated to be around three crores followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities which number around 27 crores.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc., the COVID-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021," a PMO release said on Saturday.

Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - which have established safety and immunogenicity, the release said. (ANI)