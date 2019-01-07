Opposition leaders register dissent on 10% reservation for upper castes

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Narendra Modi led government on Monday decided to amend the Constitution to provide 10 percent reservation for economically weaker upper caste in government services and admission in higher education. Opposition party leaders have slammed this decision and called it an attempt to appease the upper caste just before the country goes on polls. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja termed the decision as a way of BJP to advance their "Hindutva agenda". Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president OP Rajbhar called it a "chunaavi jumla". RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "If it is meant to support the economically weaker section, then Narendra Modi should give Rs 15 lakhs in each person's account as promised." Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, "After their defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it is BJP's way to appease the upper caste."