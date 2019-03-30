Opposition leaders are hailed by Pakistani media: PM Modi

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang. While addressing the gathering, he took a jibe at opposition and said, "Whenever India achieve any significant success, these people (opposition) get sad. You all have seen their reaction at the time of surgical strike. Whenever our scientists surprise others with significant achievements, they make fun of them." He further said, "Nobody is asking about them in India but Pakistan is hailing their names in joy. They're all over in Pakistani media."