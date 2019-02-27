Opposition leaders have deep concern for missing IAF pilot: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi released a joint statement after the opposition parties meeting. The meeting was attended by many senior leaders including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing the media, Rahul said, "The meeting of leaders of 21 political parties condemned the dastardly Pulwama attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed on 14th February 2019 and lauded the action taken by our armed forces. Leaders condemned Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. Leaders urged government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity." He added, "The leaders observed that the Prime Minister has regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy." The areas near India- Pakistan Line of Control are on high security alert after the exchange of fire between the two neighbouring countries.