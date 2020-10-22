Opposition leaders, activists slam BJP over promise of 'free vaccine' in Bihar, say party 'deriding people'

The BJP's announcement of providing free COVID-19 vaccines if the party comes to power in Bihar was met with incredulousness, and Opposition leaders, journalists, and activists questioned the legality and morality of the poll promise.

The BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election said: "The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government in Bihar has set an example in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. It is our resolve that as soon as the vaccine is available after it passes through the provisions of ICMR, every citizen of Bihar will be provided the vaccine free of cost."

Critics of the saffron party's move also noted that the unveiling of the manifesto was presided over by Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and asked whether or not the Central Government would also support non-BJP states in providing COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Reacting to the announcement, the Congress slammed the BJP, saying that the party was "deriding the people of Bihar". Party leader Rahul Gandhi accused it of announcing "false promises".

GOI just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. " Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "In migrant workers crisis, Bihar CM & Deputy CM said they won't let Biharis enter. PM said vaccine can't possibly be made before a year. 1000 Biharis died due to Covid. Do central ministers care? They're deriding people of Bihar."

Other Congress leaders also slammed the move.

Only in Bihar Madam FM? https://t.co/E79QXnzRtV " Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 22, 2020

🇺🇲 All Americans got $1200 as COVID package 🇩🇪 All Germans got 300 Euros per child as COVID package 🇯🇵 All Japanese got 100,000 yen as COVID package 🇮🇳 All Indians will get Free Vaccine as COVID package if they vote for BJP in their state election MODI IS THE BEST PM EVER " Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 22, 2020

Bhupesh Baghel, who leads the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, said the BJP and its NDA ally JD(U) were indulging in "vaccine electionism", and added that "with this poll promise BJP has implied that the citizens of other non-election states will have to pay for the vaccine".

NDA manifesto says free vaccine for Biharis. This is a poll promise BJP & JDU have made. Note: A Manifesto is a list of promises to be delivered If the govt comes to power then they are politicising health of citizens with #VaccineElectionism. 1/2 " Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 22, 2020

However, amid the uniform criticism for the BJP's action of "politicising" the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also jumped on the "free vaccine" bandwagon.

Palaniswami, who was in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu to review anti-COVID-19 measures and development projects, told that reporters that the vaccination "shall cover all sections of the society".

He added: "I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost."

Chouhan also said that the "poor section" of the country was worrying about whether they will be able to afford the COVID-19 vaccine and added that "every poor person" in Madhya Pradesh will be given free vaccine.

Back in Bihar, the main Opposition party RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, said that the COVID-19 vaccine "belongs to the country, not the BJP".

¤¥¤°¥¤¨¤¾ ¤¤¾ ¤¥¤¤¾ ¤¦¥¤¶ ¤¤¾ ¤¹¥, ¤­¤¾¤¤ª¤¾ ¤¤¾ ¤¨¤¹¥¤! ¤¥¤¤¾ ¤¤¾ ¤°¤¾¤¤¨¥¤¤¤¿¤ ¤¤¸¥¤¤¥¤®¤¾¤² ¤¦¤¿¤¤¾¤¤¤¾ ¤¹¥ ¤¤¿ ¤¤¨¤¥ ¤ª¤¾¤¸ ¤¬¥¤®¤¾¤°¥ ¤"¤° ¤®¥¤¤ ¤¤¾ ¤­¤¯ ¤¬¥¤¤¨¥ ¤¥ ¤ ¤²¤¾¤µ¤¾ ¤¥¤ ¤µ¤¿¤¤²¥¤ª ¤¨¤¹¥¤ ¤¹¥! ¤¬¤¿¤¹¤¾¤°¥ ¤¸¥¤µ¤¾¤­¤¿¤®¤¾¤¨¥ ¤¹¥¤, ¤¤¤¦ ¤ª¥¤¸¥¤ ¤®¥¤ ¤ ¤ª¤¨¥ ¤¬¤¥¤¥¤ ¤¤¾ ¤­¤µ¤¿¤·¥¤¯ ¤¨¤¹¥¤ ¤¬¥¤¤¤¥! " Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 22, 2020