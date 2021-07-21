Opposition firm on Spygate probe; questions on the investigation delay

The Parliamentary Committee on IT Affairs, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, will hold a meeting on 'Citizen Data Protection and Security related to Pegasus. This meeting will be held on July 28, and members of the Ministry of IT and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be present. On the other hand, Shashi Tharoor tweeted regarding the Pegasus case and said, 'It has been proved that the phone tested in India had Pegasus attack because it is sold only to the government. So if the Indian government says that they did not do this, some other government did, then it is a matter of grave concern about national security.