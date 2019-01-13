Opposition is confused as it makes alliance with parties with whom they have differences: PM Modi

While interacting with booth level workers in Tamil Nadu, Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition and called them a �confused lot� as they make opportunist alliances with parties with whom they have differences. "Our success has naturally angered so many people who are doing nothing but negative politics. They are abusing BJP. But they should not underestimate people of India. Our friends in Opposition are anyway a confused lot. They leave no opportunity to say-Modi is bad. Yet, first thing they do is make opportunist alliances with parties they disliked till recently and still do perhaps."