Opposition clamour on clarification over Chinese incursion in East Ladakh grows; Rahul Gandhi disses Rajnath Singh, Digvijaya Singh demands special Parliament session

Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh has turned into a latest soft spot for Central government -- already dealing with a pandemic which refuses to abate -- as Opposition parties shored up their attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has been demanding a response from the Centre on the issue. Merely a day after his "everyone knows the reality" of border situation jibe, Rahul on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify whether China has occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh.

Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? " Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call a Parliamentary session to discuss the "infiltration of Chinese troops on Indian territory".

PM must call Session of Parliament to discuss the infiltration of Chinese Troops on Indian Territory. No less than the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has accepted the fact. We do understand Modi is no Pt Nehru but the seriousness of the issue demands discussion in Parliament https://t.co/msO0dl7oW3 " digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 9, 2020

Rajnath had on Monday hit out at Rahul with a couplet of noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, saying when someone's hand aches they can treat it, but what does one do when the hand itself has become a pain. 'Hand' is the Congress party's election symbol.

Rahul and Rajnath have been engaged in war of words on Twitter since Monday evening on the issue and have been taking swipes at each other by using couplets of Ghalib.

The Congress leader on Monday had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as "everyone knows" the reality of the situation at the country's borders.

"Everyone knows the reality of the 'borders', but the thought is good to keep one's heart happy," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tweaking a couplet of Ghalib.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also asked the defence minister to respond to the issue of Chinese incursion, instead of denigrating party symbols of opposition party.

Surjewala also sought answers on the border dispute with Nepal which flared up recently after the Himalayan nation's efforts to revise its political map to include areas within Indian territory, such as Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani within its borders.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said the government was being reluctant in sharing information and accused it of maintaining a "deliberate ambiguity".

"It is time that you shared (information) with us under whatever conditions you like. What is the area which has been encroached and by not doing it, remember, you are creating more doubts, more rumours, more speculation.

"What is the direction and content of the talks? What is the situation and so on and so forth, this is in the interest of the nation, but this government has always been reluctant, when it comes to other parties and that is the tragedy," he noted.

Singhvi accused the government of giving a "step-motherly or step-brotherly" treatment to the opposition party. The Congress leader said there should be not even the slightest doubt that the Congress stood with the government, with the people of this nation beyond the last mile on India's security, borders, integrity.

"It is not something to be even stated to you, but, it is you, who are treating us in this step brotherly or step motherly fashion. It is for you to decide, how much you share, when to share, in which committee to share, to share with some nominees of which party. But you have treated us as if we are enemies just because we are political adversaries," he said.

