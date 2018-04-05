Opposition calls for TN Bandh, MK Stalin detained by police

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been observing a statewide bandh on Thursday demanding the formation of Cauvery Management Board. The opposition parties are protesting alleging that the BJP failed to set up the board despite Supreme Court's order. DMK working president MK Stalin, who was leading the protest, has been detained by the police. Stalin has been kept in Purasawalkam Lakshmi Mahal. Before his detention DMK president said, "We will not rest until Cauvery Management Board is formed". A heavy police force was deployed in view of the protests. Parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Viduthalai Tamil Puligal Katchi (VTPK) and Social Democratic Party of India, have been protesting against the Centre over their delay in setting up the CMB.