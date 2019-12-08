Will oppose CAB tooth and nail: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) tooth and nail because it is in violation of our Constitution, secular ethos, tradition, culture and civilization. BJP's motive is clear and that is to polarize India. Communal polarization is their motive. We will not let citizen of India be the victim of communal polarization. And, hence we will put our arguments to oppose it because we believe in a secular India." CAB seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan following religious persecution there, after six years of residence in India.