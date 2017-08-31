Opportunity for fans to meet Shearer during EPL live weekend

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) fans in the city will get a chance to meet the football league's record goal-scorer and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer in October when a marquee tie between Liverpool and Manchester United will be screened live here at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO), a statement from the organisers said on Thursday.

Current league leaders and record champions United take on Jurgen Klopp-coached Liverpool on October 14 followed by Crystal Palace locking horns with defending champions Chelsea in London. Liverpool are second behind United in the most number of EPL title wins.

Matches of newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Wayne Rooney's Everton and Southampton taking on Newcastle will also be screened live on October 15.

Fans here will get to witness both matches live besides engaging in various activities like a Virtual Reality walk through a matchday, interactive kicking and sprinting games to see how fans compare with their favourite players, and a chance to have a photo taken with the Premier League Trophy.

At this free to attend event, fans will get the chance to meet some of the League's former stars, including Shearer and enjoy live music.

Fans have to pre-register for the Premier League Live Bengaluru at www.premierleague.com/pl-live and admission on the day will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each registration will be linked to a unique wristband that will enable fans to collect content throughout the day that will be uploaded to a personal online dashboard.

EPL Managing Director Richard Masters said: "Premier League clubs have a hugely passionate and knowledgeable fan base in India and we look forward to bringing Premier League Live to Bengaluru -- our second fan park in India.

"From the live match screenings to the interactive football zones, there will be fun and interactive activities for fans that give them a fantastic Premier League experience."

Shearer said: "I have seen firsthand the enthusiasm for football in India and Premier League Live will undoubtedly give local fans the chance to share their passion together.

"The event will bring the brilliant atmosphere of the Premier League for all to enjoy and I am looking forward to returning to India and meeting fans in Bengaluru."

Shearer, 47, leads the EPL goal-scoring chart with 260 goals from 441 games.

--IANS

