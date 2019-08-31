Opportunities create experience, looking forward to one: Cricketer Murali Vijay

While speaking to media in Chennai on August 31, Cricketer Murali Vijay said, "I play cricket just for pride and see a passion for it and don't look forward to play for India or for world level. My basic 'funda' is to play cricket at a higher level. I am looking forward to contribute for the team which I play from now on." "Opportunities create more experience and hopefully I am looking forward to one," Vijay added. "I don't put limitations to my dream and I have given four comebacks and there is nothing like pressure on me. I am just enjoying this phase of my life," he further stated.