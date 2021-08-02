Oppn Plans 'Mock Parliament' to Take on Centre as Pegasus Row Stalls Monsoon Session, Meeting Tomorrow

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament stares at a washout due to the war of words between the Centre and the Opposition on the Pegasus snooping row, the opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10am under the leadership of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition parties are contemplating holding a mock Parliament outside the complex, accusing the government of not allowing their version to reach the public and merely passing bill after bill.

They added that Pegasus is an issue of national security on which the government has to clarify.

Since the monsoon session began on July 19, parliament has barely functioned because of opposition protests and demands for discussions on the Pegasus scandal and the farmer protests.

Ever since the monsoon session has convened on July 19, the Parliament has functioned for a total of 18 hours out of possible 107 hours so far which means an overall loss to the taxpayers is more than Rs 133 crores, top sources said.

Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours. While, Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of nearly 53 hours. Thus, around 89 hours of working time have been wasted, the sources added.

On the first day of session, the Prime Minister was not even allowed to introduce his new minsters in the Parliament amid uproar from the opposition. The chaos continued in the House until it was adjourned.

Amid the uproar, he had retorted, “I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers.”

