Pawar Calls Oppn Meet in Delhi Hours After Meeting Prashant Kishor

Amid speculations over the formation of a consolidated opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has issued an invitation for an Opposition party meeting at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday, 22 June, reports said.

The news regarding the mega meeting between the Opposition leaders comes hours after the NCP President met with political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, 21 June.

This is the duo's second meeting in two weeks.

Fifteen political parties, excluding the Congress, are expected to be in attendance at the gathering.

Kishor had earlier paid a visit to the Congress party leader at his Mumbai residence on 11 June. The two had discussed the prevailing political situation during their meeting, which had lasted for about three hours at that time.

The second meeting between Kishor and Pawar lasted for about half an hour, as per an NDTV report.

(With inputs from NDTV, The Hindustan Times, and Times Now)

