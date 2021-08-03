At Oppn Breakfast Meet, Rahul Talks of 'Unity', Then Rides Cycle to Parliament

A breakfast meeting called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw the participation of several Opposition parties – including the NCP, Shiv Sena, and TMC, among others – on Tuesday, 3 August, ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Post the meeting, Gandhi and other Opposition leaders rode bicycles to the Parliament to protest against rising fuel prices.

During the meeting with floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Opposition parties at the Constitution Club in Delhi, Gandhi emphasised the power of 'Opposition unity'. “The single-most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it’ll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying.

Among other parties that found representation at the meeting were DMK, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), IUML, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party did not attend the meeting.

The meeting comes amid vociferous Opposition protests during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament over issues including the Pegasus spyware controversy and the farm laws, with both the Houses seeing repeated disruptions and adjournments.

In the last few weeks, speculation has also been mounting around Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.RedmiBook Laptop to Launch in India Today: How and Where to Watch the LivestreamParliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned as Deadlock Continues . Read more on Politics by The Quint.