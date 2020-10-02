OPINION | Rights Of Daughters As Coparceners: A Giant Stride Towards Gender Equality

Gender equality has always been the offshoot of prolonged battles both in legal fora and on the streets. If Saudi Arabia gave its women the right to vote and run for office as late as 2015, India has finally given equal coparcenary rights to its women in the true meaning of the term only in August 2020.

Prior to the 2005 Hindu Succession Act Amendment, a daughter ceased to be a coparcener in her father’s HUF. The Supreme Court amended Sec 6 of the HSA 1956 and made daughters co-parceners. However, this did not provide for retrospective application of the law. The 2005 amendment was brought to eliminate the inequality present in the Hindu Succession Act 1956. The 1956 HSA did not recognise the right of women to be coparceners in their father’s ancestral property. Coparceners are the members of a family who hold rights and interests in the ancestral property of an undivided Hindu family (HUF). Such property is called coparcenary property. According to the 1956 Act only the sons could be coparceners. The 2005 amendment accorded equal rights and liabilities to a woman even if she is married off and becomes a member of her husband’s family but that was often missed while pronouncing judgments because of certain ambiguities.

The right continued to be illusory as several High courts denied women an equal share in the ancestral property as the concept that upon marriage a daughter loses her rights in her natal home continued to prevail in both society and courts.

India saw a very significant positive development in terms of gender equality laws this month. It is one of the most significant developments that will be remembered forever in the annals of history for its impact on gender equality in the country. The Honorable Supreme Court of India on 11th August gave a historic ruling regarding the rights of Hindu daughters on parents’ property. A three judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ruled that the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act (HSAA) 2005 ensures equal rights of a daughter to be coparcener in her father’s ancestral property from the day of her birth.

The bench was responding to a plea filed by two sisters of the Savadi family in Karnataka seeking a share in their late father Gurulingappa Savadi’s property who took the matter to the highest court of appeal, since they were born prior to 2005 and their case was dismissed by the trial court and the same was upheld by the Karnataka high court.

In 2005, the Legislature, amended the Hindu Succession Act 1956, and fulfilled the dream of Dr Ambedkar, by granting coparcenary rights to daughters. The discrimination as contained in Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 was removed by giving equal rights to daughters in the Hindu Mitakshara coparcenary property on par with sons.

The apex court in the case of Prakash and Ors vs Phulavati and others laid down that the provisions of the amendment are applicable prospectively to living daughters of living coparceners as on 9.9.2005, irrespective of when such daughters are born. However the judgement of Justices AK Sikhri and Ashok Bhushan pronounced on February 1, 2018 in Danamma vs Amar [2018 (1) SCALE 657] granted coparcenary rights to a daughter of a coparcener who had died much before 9.9.2005.

This created a divergence of legal opinion and the matter came to be referred to a larger bench for resolution in the case titled Vineeta Sharma v.Rakesh Sharma where the SC in its landmark judgement pronounced on Aug 11th 2020 , after discussing the law of creation of Mitakshara coparcenary and the nature of the rights of the members of a coparcenary under the Hindu law, proceeded to hold the right of the daughters under the Amending Act of 2005 to be retroactive rather than prospective.

The court ruled that a daughter (whether in existence or not on the date of amendment) will be entitled to an equal share as that of a son (i.e. her brother) in her father’s property. Daughters wanting to claim a share in their ancestral property can now do so regardless of the year of their birth. Children of a pre-deceased daughter can claim a share in HUF property to the extent it would have devolved upon their mother.

Since daughters were earlier denied the right to their father’s property on grounds of being born prior to 2005 when the Act had come into existence the judgment of Vineeta Sharma vs Rakesh Sharma case will be considered a landmark judgment because it has cleared all ambiguities regarding the 2005 law.

Story continues