OPIC launches venture capital programme in India

Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) has launched venture capital programme in India in partnership with Iron Pillar. David Bohigian, Executive Vice President of OPIC said, "OPIC has USD 23 billion portfolios across 90 countries in the world in every sector from small medium size ventures up to major infrastructure projects. And so, we are looking to help venture capital firms built to help entrepreneurs for the first time, because we believe entrepreneurs are some of the world's most committed citizens." A formal deal was signed between OPIC and Iron pillar on October 5.