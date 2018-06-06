Operation Blue Star anniversary: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised inside Golden Temple

All India Sikh Students Federation raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar during the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Tuesday. A huge number of people gathered with pro-Khalistan placards and flags inside the Golden temple premises in Amritsar. While in other parts of the city, large hoardings carrying the image of Bhindranwale were seen at many places in the city and surrounding areas. In 1984, the Indian military led Operation Blue Star was ordered by the then Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi. It was undertaken to regain control over the Harmandir Sahib complex in Amritsar after it was allegedly used by the Khalistani terrorists as a hiding spot.