Operation Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh to Lead BJP Offensive Against TMC

The BJP in West Bengal is all set to rework the strategy to counter the ruling TMC dispensation in the days to come as the party’s top leadership, both in the Centre as well as in the State, continues to express concern over the post-poll violence in Bengal.

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the party office in Hastings where Dilip Ghosh chaired the meeting of the State office bearers, zonal observers, and the morcha chiefs among the others.

The biggest worry for the saffron party right now is the post-poll violence.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh announced that the party would knock on the doors of the President of India against the TMC-led government which gave a deaf ear to the killings of the BJP workers.

Ghosh also said that his party leaders would be holding demonstrations across the State to highlight how their party workers were targeted by the TMC for political vendetta.

The BJP President hit out at Mamata Banerjee for claiming that the post-poll violence took place before she took oath as the Chief Minister and then the law and order were under the Election Commission.

“Our information reveals 33 people have died in post-poll violence after she took the oath. In all, 40 people have died so far,” he said.

This comes in at a time when the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, is in the national capital, where he briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the law and order situation in Bengal. Apart from meeting BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss how the party needs to establish itself as a very strong opposition in Bengal, Adhikari will also be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been raising the issues of law and order and how the State government has largely ignored his demands for a report.

Sources say that the Governor who met with the Chief Secretary on Monday has also appraised the Centre about the developments.

However, in the crucial party meeting in Kolkata, some senior leaders were seen missing as Suvendu Adhikari is in Delhi and the National Vice-President and the Krishna Nagar MLA, Mukul Roy, is in isolation and is facing certain post-Covid related complications. Roy’s wife is in hospital.

Many questions were asked why a senior face like Rajib Banerjee was also missing from this meeting, the party clarified that Rajib was not a State office bearer, but was invited as a special attendee. However, Banerjee cited personal reasons for not attending.

