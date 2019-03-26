Opening of Sharda Peeth corridor is good news for Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

A day after Pakistan agreed to establish a corridor that will allow Hindu pilgrims from India to Sharda Peeth, an ancient temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Pakistan has made a statement that they are ready to open Sharda Peeth. Our Kashmiri Pandits always wanted to worship there. If this happens then it is very good for our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and also for Jammu and Kashmir." Further speaking on confiscation of properties of Hurriyat leaders, Mufti said, "I believe that sealing properties and confiscating properties will not lead to anything. We have to find solution for Kashmir issue."