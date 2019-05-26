Opening office in Mumbai is an 'excellent idea', says Oscar Academy president

John Bailey, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Saturday encouraged the idea of representation of Indian cinema in new Academy museum in Los Angeles. He also stated that opening an office in India is an "excellent idea". "We have an office in London and in New York. India is the largest film-making country in the world. India makes up to 1,800 movies a year, which is more than four numbers of times that we make (Hollywood) in the US. It's an excellent idea. Mumbai would be such a strong connection to all of South-East Asia. It makes a lot of sense," Bailey, who is in India along with his wife Carol Littleton, told media here. Also present were State Cultural Affairs and Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs, Bhushan Gagrani.