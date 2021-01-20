Open library, free language classes for farmers at Ghazipur border

Open library installed for farmers at Ghazipur border

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A Delhi resident originally from Punjab, has come forward to help the farmers in utilising their free time in a productive manner, during their ongoing protest against the recently enacted farm laws at the Ghazipur border.

Talking about his motive behind installing the library, Balbir Singh said that farmers should read good literature in their spare time so that they get motivation and devote themselves to this fight for their struggles.

"The books available in the library include biographies of Guru Saheb and other famous scholars. The stories of their prosperity will inspire the farmers. This is why we have set up this library", said Singh.

The library was opened on Tuesday, the 55th day of the protest.

"The names and mobile numbers of people who come to borow books are noted. The books borrowed are usually returned within 4 days, with no instances of being misplaced," Singh added, while speaking about the makeshift library.

Manisha Singh Chahal, who had come from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad to support the farmers' movement, while getting books issued from the library, appreciated the concept.

"The library started in Ghazipur is a good idea. Usually when a movement like this happens, people from adjoining areas take advantage of the situation and start selling commodities at hiked prices. But here, books in many different languages are available for free, to help farmers enhance their knowledge," Chahal said.

Apart from the library, language classes for Punjabi have also been made available free of charge between 3 and 5 pm.

The tenth round of talks between the Central government and farmers' representatives over the contentious agricultural laws is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm today.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)