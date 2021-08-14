Opelka Beats Tsitsipas To Reach National Bank Open Final

TORONTO: American Reilly Opelka beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka saved the lone break point he faced, had 17 aces and won 77% of his first-serve points in the match that took 2 hours, 32 minutes. He ended the match with one last blast of a serve that Tsitsipas simply couldnt corral.

Opelka will face the winner of the night match between top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia and American John Isner.

