OPEC should work towards responsible, stable pricing: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Sunday held a meeting with the Secretary General of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, in the national capital. After a brief discussion with Barkindo, the Union Minister said that he put forward India's consistent stand for reasonable pricing of oil, adding that price stability should be maintained in consumers' interest. Branding the meeting as 'fruitful', Pradhan added that Barkindo agreed to engage and escalate discussions with India in future also. Asserting that OPEC remains committed to maintain COP 21 commitment, Pradhan said that he assured Barkindo that India is committed to the negotiations made in COP 21. Meanwhile, Sanusi Barkindo said that OPEC members supply India with over 80% of its oil requirement, adding that there exists a strategic partnership between the two. Adding that the future of energy demand lies in India's growing economy, especially oil, he asked the media personnel to not get surprised by his frequent visits to India. The function of OPEC is to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its member countries and ensure the stabilisation of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry.