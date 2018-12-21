With onset of 'Chillai Kalan', lakes begin to freeze in Valley

Lakes in the Valley have begun to freeze as Chillai Kalan- a 40-day long period of harsh winter- set in on Friday. Chillai Kalan commences each year on December 21 and concludes on January 30. During this period, water bodies situated in the region freeze, due to which locals light small fires each day around rivers and water taps for the deposited snow to melt. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in the region will further plummet during the nights. In Leh, the minimum temperature was recorded at -14.7 degree Celsius, Srinagar - 4.9, Pahalgam minus. In Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the temperature was below - 6 Degree Celsius. Snowfall around this time provides relief from the intense cold, but the phenomenon has not occurred this time unlike last seasons when the region experienced early snowfall. Open skies with no cloud cover have made conditions worse as it reduces chances of any kind of downpour.