Only Word for This Is Treason: Rahul Gandhi on Pegasus Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 23 July castigated the Narendra Modi-led government over the Pegasus-spyware leak, saying that the prime minister and the home minister had used the Israeli weapon against the Indian state and its institutions.

""They used it (Pegasus) politically; they used it in Karnataka; they used it to scuttle probes; they used it against the Supreme Court and all institutions of this country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this."" - Rahul Gandhi, as per ANI

Reports published by venerated news organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on hundreds of Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, leading politicians, government officials, and human rights activists.

The leader went on to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and urged a probe into the matter.

"If the Indian government hasn't done it, some other government must have. Shouldn't there be an enquiry," NDTV quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

