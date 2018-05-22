Only way to reduce fuel price is to reduce VAT of central, state taxes: AIPDA president

All India Petroleum Dealers Association's president, Ajay Bansal on Tuesday spoke to ANI about the reason behind the recent surge in fuel prices. He said, "Fuel prices are directly linked to crude oil. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries have reduced supplies. We don't have any say to bring down price. We can only reduce VAT of state taxes and central taxes, which is the only way to reduce the price."