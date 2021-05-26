'Need Info Only for Very Serious Offence': India's Strong Reaction to WhatsApp's Lawsuit

India respects the ‘right to privacy of every citizen’ and has no intention to violate it, the Union ministry for information and technology said in a strongly-worded response to WhatsApp that has decided to move court against the social media policies of the country. In a statement, the IT ministry termed WhatsApp’s last moment challenge to the intermediary guidelines as an unfortunate attempt to prevent norms from coming into effect.

“Any operations being run in India are subject to the law of the land. WhatsApp‘s refusal to comply with the guidelines is a clear act of defiance of a measure whose intent can certainly not be doubted,” the ministry further said.

The government added that WhatsApp’s attempt to portray Intermediary Guidelines of India as contrary to Right to privacy is “misguided”. “Contrarily in India, privacy is a fundamental right subject to reasonable restrictions. Rule 4(2) (to trace first originator) is example of such a restriction,” it stated.

The Centre has clarified that WhatsApp does not require to disclose the origin of a particular message other than when such a message is required for prevention/investigation of punishment of a very serious offence related to the sovereign 80 and dignity of the Indian state.

The UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada require social media firms to allow for legal interception, it said, adding, “What India is asking for is significantly much less than what some of the other countries have demanded.”

