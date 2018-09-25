Only two people knew about Rafale deal, French President Hollande and PM Modi: Congress

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rafale deal. Kapil Sabil said, "On April 8, 2015, Foreign Secretary of India stated Rafale deal wasn't on table during PM's visit to France on April 10, 2015. But PM announced about the 36 Rafale aircrafts deal, while none of them were aware." He further added, "Nirmala Sitharaman did not know because she wasn't the Defence Minister back then, nor did Arun Jaitley know because he did not accompany the PM. Foreign Minister also did not know because he had already given a statement. So none of them were aware of the new deal announced by PM. Only two people knew then, the French President Hollande and PM Modi."