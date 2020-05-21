'Only Swadeshi Products' Order For CAPF Canteens Rolled Back by MHA

New Delhi, May 21: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday rolled back the order dated May 15 which mandated sale of only "swadeshi" products through Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1, reports said. The withdrawal of the only "swadeshi" products order came as a major relief for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing companies. There was confusion over the definition of "swadeshi". Amit Shah Hails PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ Call, Says 'We Should Pledge to Use More Local Products and Make Our Local Global'.

Subsequently, procurement of fresh supplies for central paramilitary force canteens was put on hold. The central police welfare stores body, under which the country-wide network of these canteens function, had issued an order "putting on hold" all indent and supply orders for all category of items with immediate effect and till clear instructions on "swadeshi" firms and products is received from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a bid to boost domestic industries, the MHA had declared that CAPF canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from June 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while making the announcement to go "swadeshi", had said that the decision to sell only indigenous products through the CPCs has been taken by his ministry after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for opting local products and being self-reliant.

An official order issued by the MHA last year had said "swadeshi" should be made available in these canteens for goods like food items, clothes and accoutrements for khaki and combat uniform, bed sheets, towels, curtains, stationery and all other miscellaneous items.

The CAPFs canteens comprise those run by CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, apart from the elite commando force National Security Guards. The CPCs were established in 2006. There are over 119 master canteens and 1,625 subsidiary canteens at various locations where these forces are deployed, be it along borders or the interiors of Naxal violence-hit or insurgency affected states. (With agency inputs)