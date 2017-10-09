Only Sonia, Rahul Gandhi fit for Congress President's post: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday said that only mother and son (Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi) can acquire the post of party president. "I think only two people can be Congress President - mother or son. Rahul has already said he is ready to contest the election", Aiyar asserted. "To contest election, people are required. If there's no one and there's only one candidate, how will you conduct the election in the first place?" he added. Aiyar's statement comes two days after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) passed a resolution requesting vice president Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president.