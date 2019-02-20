Only PM Modi can give befitting reply to Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement and exchanged various agreements in Delhi today. Later, PM Narendra Modi said, "Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valuable strategic partners. Our relations have grown stronger. I welcome Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure. We welcome Saudi Arabia joining the International Solar Alliance. We also discussed how to further strengthen our defence cooperation." "We agreed that there is a need to increase pressure on the countries which support terrorism," PM added.