Only player under TN Cricket association can play in TN Premier League: SC

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The players registered with other state cricket associations will not be allowed to take part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) cricket tournament organised by the state cricket association, said the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

With eight teams participating in the tournament, the TNPL will be held from July 11 to August 12. The tournament has eight teams and every team has been allowed to have a pool of 20 players each.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "It is directed that the Tamil Nadu Premier League can continue with the players, who are registered with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The advisory given by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on July 5 shall be scrupulously followed by the Association."

It said TNPL matches will be held in accordance with the schedule as the CoA, which has been administering the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have approved it.

"If outside players are there, they shall be allowed to play, subject to the permission granted by the Committee of Administrators," the court added.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, had told the court it permitted the teams to induct two players from outside Tamil Nadu after they procure NoCs from their respective cricket associations.

Senior counsel Parag Tripathi, appearing for CoA, however said outside players were disallowed by the CoA after considering the draft constitution of the BCCI, and no outside player has been playing this tournament since 2009.

--IANS

gt/vd