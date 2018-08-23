I only work with people I love, respect: Dia Mirza

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Having worked in films like "Sanju", "Dum", "Parineeta" and "Salaam Mumbai", actress Dia Mirza says her mantra in life has been to work with people she loves and respects.

After the success of "Sanju", what is she looking forward to on the film front?

"I have a very simple guiding rule in my life I only do what I love and I only work with people I respect and love. So whenever an opportunity comes by for me that builds a sense of respect and trust and I'd enjoy being a part of it, I will definitely do it," Dia told IANS here.

The 36-year-old actress left a mark with her film debut in 2001 with "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" and was later seen in commercial hits like "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" and "Shootout At Lokhandwala".

However, she feels happy to be called the "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein" girl. The film is a romantic drama and has been loved for the camaraderie between Dia and actor R. Madhavan.

"For every actor, it's such an incredible gift to have that one film they can relate to you with. It is such a joy and privilege to be called the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' girl... To have people come up to me and ask when the sequel will be made... I think it's the most wonderful thing and I am very lucky."

Dia was here at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. She was here to speak on fashion for sustainable development with the UN.

The former beauty queen, who is also the UN Environment's goodwill ambassador for India, says she supports eco-friendly fashion and would like to do her own clothing one day.

"I support sustainable fashion and I am always wearing garments made by designers in a sustainable way. I would love to do a line someday," she said.

On the concept of sustainable fashion, the environment activist said: "What I hope to do as an UN environment goodwill ambassador in India is to continue to find meaningful platforms with established and upcoming designers in the country. We seriously need to readdress the way we produce and we package. With India being a large consumer base for fashion products and clothing, it becomes even more incumbent upon us to become responsible producers."

She says having popular names talking about causes spreads more awareness.

"Because more people are willing to listen and the perspective I give my speech on is on a human perspective. I often try and personalise and offer people an opportunity to identify with the science," she added.

