Only a Miracle Can Help Netherlands Qualify For 2018 FIFA World Cup

New Delhi: It is going from bad to worse for the Dutch football team which is set to miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This after a lukewarm performance in the qualifiers. Netherlands have often been dubbed as the best team to have never won the World Cup but they would need no less than a miracle to qualify for the next edition of the tournament.

While Netherlands beat Bulgaria 3-1 in a qualifying game on Saturday, they would next need a win by seven goals against Sweden in the qualifying game to progress further.

Dutch captain Arjen Robben was quoted by AP to be saying, “You must always keep going to the last minute and we have to try to make it a good match, but you have to be very realistic. Normally you shouldn’t say it out loud, but you can now say what everybody thinks, that 6-0 just is not possible.”

He also added, “You miss the European Championship and now almost certainly the World Cup. Of course it hurts. Unfortunately, it’s part of football, it’s part of sport.”

Maenwhile, coach Dick Advocaat said, “The reality is it’s very difficult, but it’s not over. They’re not going to win 8-0, what kind of stupid question is that? 8-0? No. I really don’t believe that.”