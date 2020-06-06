Only ‘Meow Meow’ that’s acceptable: Mumbai police tweets cat pic to send a warning

Mumbai, June 06: Mumbai Police, known for its witty and slapstick social media posts on issues of importance to the general public has come up with yet another such tweet with a warning.

"The only 'meow meow' that is acceptable! #SayNoToDrugs," Mumbai Police tweeted, along with a picture of a cat and warned people to stay away from drugs.

Meow meow is the nickname for a street drug and is a common name for 4-Methylmethcathinone, informs the National Health Service's (NHS) website.

Slang names include bath salts, drone, M-CAT, White Magic and meow meow. Its scientific name is "mephedrone." The drug is chemically similar to the cathinone compounds found in the khat plant of eastern Africa.

It comes in the form of tablets or a powder, which users can swallow, snort or inject, producing similar effects to MDMA, amphetamines and cocaine.

The post has garnered thousands of likes with a flood of appreciative comments.

