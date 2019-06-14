We are only demanding safety in hospitals: Indian Medical Association

Indian Medical Association held a press conference in Delhi demanding action by Centre against violence in hospitals. Secretary General of Indian Medical Association, Dr R.V. Asokan said, "We have lost counts of the incidents where doctors are being beaten up brutally. The patience of the medical fraternity of the country has thinned out. We are only demanding safety in hospitals, not a difficult thing to be ensured by the state." The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared an All India Protest Day today in the wake of violence against doctors in West Bengal.