Only commercial means, no formal evacuation mechanism for Indians stuck in Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 12 (ANI): As fight between Afghan forces and Taliban escalates for dominance, India had issued an advisory for Indian nationals to leave Afghanistan through commercial means. “We are closely monitoring developments, we are concerned about deteriorating security situation. Our Mission in Kabul issued advisory for Indian nationals earlier this week, advising them to return to India via commercial flights. Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated return of over 383 members of Hindu and Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members and we will ensure provision of all necessary assistance to them,” said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.