Only Anushka Sharma features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma features in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, which includes innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better. She has since acted in movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", "PK", "Bombay Velvet", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal". She started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. India's badminton ace P.V. Sindhu also features in the list.