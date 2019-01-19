Their only agenda is to remove PM Modi, not development: RS Prasad on 'United India' rally

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Opposition parties for attending 'United India' rally held in Kolkata today. He said, "Someone said in a very funny manner that our leader will be elected by the people of India, you have to name your leader to be elected by the people of India. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Ji and some regional players too, all have PM's ambition". The rally was organised as a show of strength of unity by Opposition parties for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.