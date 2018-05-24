Online tickets sale for Hero Intercontinental Cup starts

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The sale of online tickets for the forthcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup which kicks-off at the Mumbai Football Arena from June 1 has started, All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Thursday.

India begin their campaign on the opening day itself when they take on a resurgent Chinese Taipei with Kenya and New Zealand, the other two teams taking on each other the following day.

Thus the Intercontinental Cup will have representation in the form of New Zealand from the Oceania region, Kenya from CAF and Chinese Taipei from the AFC region.

All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said: "The support from the Indian Football fans in Mumbai has always been awesome. It will be a football fest for all."

National coach Stephen Constantine said: "Come, everyone. I appreciate the support and love of all the fans from Blue Pilgrims, The West Block Blues and all other fan groups. It's your time to stand up for Indian Football."

--IANS

gau/vm